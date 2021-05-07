ArcBest invests $1 million to Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center gets a new investor.

Logistics company ArcBest is donating $1 million to the center today.

It’s a technical training facility that will provide several career-oriented opportunities for students in the area.

ArcBest says it was a no-brainer when it came to investing into Arkansas’ future workforce.

Erin Gattis, chief human resources officer at Arcbest said, “Workforce is key. Recruiting right now that is a challenge because employees have many opportunities. We know the peak innovation center is going to be a great resource for us and also for uafs and other local colleges.”

Congressman Steve Womack was also at today’s announcement.

The Peak Innovation Center is expected to open this August.