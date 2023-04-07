FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting April 10, northbound lanes on Archibald Yell will be shifted to allow for median islands to be constructed at the intersection of S. College Ave. and E. Rock St.

The construction is expected to take two weeks, and during this time northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane that will be shifted to what is normally the inner lane for the southbound traffic. Southbound traffic will be reduced to what is normally the outside southbound lane.

The construction is part of the Archibald Yell Safety Improvements project, which is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond that was approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

When the islands are completed, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and southbound traffic will use two lanes while work continues on the project, which should be finished in June.

Both northbound and southbound traffic on Archibald Yell Blvd. between S. School Ave. and E. Rock St. will have one lane for traffic once the project is complete.

The project will also include a new turning lane for the stretch, as well as a cycling lane on the outside of the southbound direction.

Other parts of the project include a new traffic light and crosswalks at the intersection of Archibald Yell Blvd. and W. South. St. and crosswalks will be installed at the intersection with E. Rock St.

The City of Fayetteville says that the goal of the project is to calm traffic and make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.