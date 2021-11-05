Architecture school breaks ground on new center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design broke ground November 5 on its newest addition, The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation.

The new center will focus on wood design, product development, construction techniques, and architectural and product design.

The new facility itself will be a reflection of Arkansas’ forests.

“It is possible to build an academic building of this character, primarily in timber structure, and wooden elements,” Dean Peter Mackeith said. “In this sense we determined early on not only to do it that way, but to actually source it as much as possible out of Arkansas’ forests.”

The facility will be in the Windgate Art and Design District, and is scheduled to be finished by early 2024.