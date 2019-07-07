ArDOT announces overnight lane closures on Walton Blvd.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Resurfacing a portion of U.S. Highway 71B (Walton Blvd.) will require temporary and overnight lane closures, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

Construction will require alternating, overnight lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. starting on the night of Sunday, July 7, and continuing on weekdays until work is complete.

The resurfacing of approximately six miles of Walton Boulevard between State Highway 12 North (Rainbow Curve) and Interstate 49 is expected to be completed by the end of the year, officials say.

The work will also replace the asphalt sidewalks with concrete.

Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

Additional information can be found at iDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.