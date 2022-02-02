LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Arkansas State police and Arkansas Highway Police, announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, a new work zone safety campaign, “Slow Down, Phone Down,” aimed to crack down on reckless and distracted driving in work zones across the state.

According to a press release, the campaign will deploy increased ASP and AHP patrols in work zones to watch for dangerous driving in efforts to eliminate preventable accidents.

According to ArDOT, there were 2,140 crashes reported in Arkansas work zones in 2021, resulting in 16 fatalities and 54 serious injuries.

“The number of work zone accidents and injuries is rising at an alarming rate in Arkansas,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor. “Even one injury in a work zone is one too many. We can all do our part to reverse this trend.”

ASP and AHP will be issuing citations to motorists observed using their phone, following too close, or speeding through a work zone, the release said. All of which are illegal in the state.

As crews go about their jobs improving Arkansas highways, they deserve our best attempts to make their work environment as safe as possible. State Troopers will be lending support to the Arkansas Highway Police in their effort to stop motorists who ignore the rules of the road and endanger the lives of those working to make our highways better and safer. ASP Director Colonel Bill Bryant

The “Slow Down, Phone Down” campaign will take place statewide and will target all motorists, including both commercial trucks and civilian vehicles.

For more information on the campaign, click here.