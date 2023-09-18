FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is developing a carbon reduction plan and wants the public’s input.

ARDOT is making the plan as required by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. President Joe Biden signed that bill back in 2021.

The plan will include ways to reduce traffic and provide alternatives for people like public transportation and more biking facilities.

October 6 is the deadline to submit comments for the plan and ARDOT asks those who are planning to send comments to review ARDOT’s Carbon Reduction Strategy. To submit comments email CRS@ardot.gov.