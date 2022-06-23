SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation comes to Siloam Springs on June 23 for some feedback on an important bridge it’s planning to rebuild.

The bridge will be on Highway 59 over the Illinois River. Residents got a chance to see the design and give their input.

The bridge will replace an older one that was built almost 60 years ago. It’s on a floodplain, and the new bridge will account for the same kind of high floodwaters recently seen in Benton County.

“The new bridge would be designed much higher to offset that,” said Dave Parker with ARDOT. “It’s time to build a new bridge.”

Construction is scheduled to start on the bridge in late November.