SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can give their opinion on the current design plan for the Springdale Bypass.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting Feb. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Lowell on Washington Street.

ARDOT will discuss the Springdale Bypass’s current design between Interstate 49 and Highway 265.

If anyone can’t make it to the meeting, they can still view materials and provide written comments until March 8.

ARDOT’s website says people can submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

The website says people without internet access can contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

More information on the project can be found here.