ARDOT asks for public input on Highway 112 widening project

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants public input on widening Highway 112 from two to four lanes.

Highway 112 runs through Tontitown, Springdale, Elm Springs, Cave Springs, Rogers, and Bentonville.

Not only would the project widen the highway, it would also include roundabouts, new traffic signals, and a raised median.

The Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett urges people to give input because the reroute would go away from the core of his city.

“It’s so crucial that people get involved and voice their concerns because the way it’s routed now would be detrimental to the historical downtown business area,” Noblett said.

People can submit their thoughts on the project through August 6.

A link for public comment can be found on ARDOT’s website.