FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), crews are hard at work in the River Valley cleaning the roads for drivers.

Chad Adams, the District 4 Engineer for ARDOT, said that for the most part, the roads in the Fort Smith area have been clear of commuters.

That’s made work easier for his crews and he said they’ve made a lot of progress. And while that sounds like it’s good news, Adams warns that drivers still need to be aware of the potential danger before heading back out.

“Going into tonight, I wanna always remind people that it will re-freeze tonight. So even if we get the roads into a good, passable condition today, that black ice and thin layer of ice on the highway will redevelop overnight,” said Adams.

Adams encourages everyone, first and foremost, to stay home until this weather has passed. But if you can’t, he recommends you download the idrive Arkansas app. Or, keep an eye on the roads on the idrive website by clicking on the link here.