FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the next few days, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) crews will be braving the cold to ensure roads are safe for drivers.

“The whole state is going be in the freezer for four or five days,” said Dave Parker, ARDOT public information officer.

The low temperatures are causing some concern for the department. Among the concerns is how the cold can wear down equipment needed to keep roads safe.

“We know we are going to have some equipment breakdowns,” said Parker. “We got crews set up specifically to work on those pieces of equipment.”

Those crews will be ready to repair any damage ARDOT’s equipment may suffer and new equipment will be ready to take its place. However, the cold can take a toll on crews too.

Events like these where it’s back to back it does get to be a grind on our employees,” said Jason Hughey, District 4 engineer for ARDOT. “Because it’s hard work when they are out there clearing the roads. It takes a lot of concentration.”

According to Hughey, crews have to mentally prepare beforehand.

“We always remind our employees that they have something to eat, something to drink with them at all times because we are not immune to sliding off the roads ourselves,” said Hughey.

Hughey is reminding drivers to take it slow for the next few days.

“Be patient with us. We will be working on this event from start to finish. Give us room, be safe, drive slow,” said Hughey.

He also says if you don’t have to get out in the winter weather stay home. If you do have to go outside be sure you have the proper clothing on to keep warm.