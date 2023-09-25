NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will continue widening projects between Highway 412 and 12.

A news release states that the Federal Highway Administration has approved ARDOT’s request for a Finding of No Significant Impact. This approval means that the acquisition phase for the four projects can begin.

The projects aim to fix the forecasted traffic issues on Highway 112 while accommodating bicyclists and pedestrians. There will be four travel lanes with a raised median, curb and gutter, a sidewalk on one side of the highway and a sidepath on the other side of the highway.

Eight roundabouts will be constructed, according to the project’s proposal.

Construction is set to start in 2025.

More information about the selected jobs can be found here.