LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The public has a say in proposed intersection improvements in Lowell.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says it plans to put in a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 264, Monroe Avenue and Bellview Street.

In an information meeting on Feb. 16, people in the area had the opportunity to look at renderings of the plan and ask questions from ARDOT representatives.

ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker says the improvements are needed since the area continues to grow daily.

“Like a lot of towns and communities in the northwest part of the state, population growth is crazy. A lot more traffic, so we’re trying to make it not only safer but just easier to get around, quality of life.”

People can view meeting materials and give their opinion here until March 3.