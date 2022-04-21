GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After years of discussion and planning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is about to build a bypass in Greenwood.

ARDOT is about 18 months away from starting construction on the project, and on April 21, it held an open forum at Greenwood First Baptist Church.

The event gave citizens a chance to see some of the plans, ask questions, and voice concerns.

“We want the public to come out. We really want to hear their input, their concerns, their questions,” said Dave Parker with ARDOT. “We hope when they leave here, you feel like you’ve got just about everything answered. You may not like all the information. You may not like everything you see or hear. We understand that.”

The public will be able to comment on the project for the next two weeks. The department of transportation will then begin the next phase of the project, environmental impact studies.