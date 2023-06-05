GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public input meeting in Gravette to discuss the findings of the Western North-South Connector study.

The study looked at how to alleviate traffic conditions in Northwest Arkansas. ADROT says the study found it needs to begin making plans to add new routes or improve existing roads to deal with the issues, especially if the population continues growing at its current pace.

“Anyone who lives up here, traffic is getting to be difficult and to build roads, it doesn’t happen overnight,” said Dave Parker with ARDOT. “So we have to start thinking about, if we want this to be taken care of in 10 to 15 years, we have to start thinking about it now.”

Parker also says there are several things that still have to happen before any construction can begin. That includes conducting an environmental study and getting funding among other things.