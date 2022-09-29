ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation allows people in the River Valley to have a say on the future of Interstate 49.

The department is wanting to develop I-49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and I-40 in Crawford County.

The public involvement meeting at the First Baptist Church in Alma was a follow-up from one in March presenting new ideas with people’s concerns.

ARDOT says it’s important to have meetings like this to involve the public in the process.

“That’s why we host meetings like this,” said Ellen Coulter with ARDOT. “We want people to come out. We want to be able to hear their opinions and help them, and we want them to be excited and invested in the projects that we’re doing in their communities. So, we welcome the feedback.”

There are no more public meetings scheduled, but residents can still comment until October 14.

Online public comments for those who could not make it to the meeting can be found here.