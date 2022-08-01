LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct several public meetings across the state to seek input on an update to the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan.

According to a press release, public transit coordination “provides an opportunity to identify mobility needs in Arkansas and develop a consensus on how to meet those needs.” The updated Transit Coordination Plan will allow ARDOT and its transit partners to further strengthen their resource management capabilities.

The public may view plan materials and provide written comments through an online survey until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Members of ARDOT’s Transportation Planning and Policy Division will host the following meetings in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

Monday, August 15, 2 p.m. Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, 1311 Clayton St., Springdale.

Tuesday, August 16, 9:30 a.m. Fort Smith Transit, 6821 Jenny Lind Rd., Fort Smith.

More information is available at ardot.gov.