FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ArDOT met to discuss the proposed Illinois River bridge replacement on Highway 59 in Siloam Springs.

The project would replace the Highway 59 bridge with a new one on a brand new support system.

It’s slated to begin in the fall of 2021.

You can provide input on the proposed project to ArDOT until Friday, November 27.