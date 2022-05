FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will perform routine bridge maintenance on the Garrison Avenue Bridge in Fort Smith.

According to a news release from ARDOT, the maintenance will cause temporary lane closures from May 23-26.

The release says crews will work in the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Crews will then switch to the westbound lanes.