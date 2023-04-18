LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is participating in Work Zone Awareness Week by promoting safety and emphasizing its “Slow Down, Phone Down” campaign across the state.

Work Zone Awareness Week lasts from April 17 through April 21, and ARDOT is hoping to make people aware of the importance of work zone safety.

“We are in year two of our ‘Slow Down, Phone Down’ work zone safety campaign and we are proud to say the number of injuries and deaths in Arkansas work zones is decreasing,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor.

ARDOT said that during the week bridges and buildings across the state will be lit up orange and that everyone is encouraged to wear orange on Wednesday, April 19 in honor of work zone safety awareness.

In addition, a moment of silence is planned for Friday, April 21 to honor those killed in work zones.

“Every day, we are working to continue that trend toward safer work zones. When entering a work zone, remember to slow down, and phone down. It will help keep you and our workers safe,” Tudor said.