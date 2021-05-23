ARDOT re-inspecting bridges in NWA and the River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is going to be some time before Arkansans are able to cross the fractured I-40 bridge into Tennessee. Because of this recent discovery, ARDOT says it’ll be re-inspecting 9 bridges which the former ARDOT Employee was the chief inspector.

ARDOT’s Dave Parker tells us 3 of which are located within River Valley and 1 in Northwest Arkansas. In River Valley, the bridges include the Garrison Avenue bridge, Midland Bridge, and the Van Buren Crossover bridge. In Northwest Arkansas, they’ll be inspecting the Beaver Bridge.

“We’re going to go through all the records to find out where this individual was the lead inspector. Whether it was in 2017, 18′, 19′, I don’t know, but if he was we’ll inspect those bridges as well,” says Parker.

Parker adds the 9 initial bridges which are on the list to be reinspected will take ARDOT till the end of June to complete.