ARDOT re-inspecting bridges in NWA and the River Valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is going to be some time before Arkansans are able to cross the fractured I-40 bridge into Tennessee. Because of this recent discovery, ARDOT says it’ll be re-inspecting 9 bridges which the former ARDOT Employee was the chief inspector. 

ARDOT’s Dave Parker tells us 3 of which are located within River Valley and 1 in Northwest Arkansas. In River Valley, the bridges include the Garrison Avenue bridge, Midland Bridge, and the Van Buren Crossover bridge. In Northwest Arkansas, they’ll be inspecting the Beaver Bridge. 

“We’re going to go through all the records to find out where this individual was the lead inspector. Whether it was in 2017, 18′, 19′, I don’t know, but if he was we’ll inspect those bridges as well,” says Parker.

Parker adds the 9 initial bridges which are on the list to be reinspected will take ARDOT till the end of June to complete.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers