ARDOT seeking public input on plans to connect XNA with rest of Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants input on plans to better connect the area with Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

ARDOT is proposing a project to build a four-lane, fully-controlled access highway between the Springdale Northern Bypass and Highway 264 at XNA.

However, people are concerned because the road would go through farmland.

ARDOT says the route would help travelers because the current routes can cause missed turns and traffic delays.

The public is invited to listen, view meeting material, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

People can contact Lindi Miller at 501-823-0730 or PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information.