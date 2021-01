FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

The state wants the public to let them know about traffic noise from road construction projects along I-49 in Washington and Benton counties.

The department’s environmental division has been working on a noise study for the past couple of years and have identified at least four areas where sound walls could be built.

