FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting on Dec. 1 regarding its widening plans for Highway 112.

Highway 112 stretches from Fayetteville through Tontitown where it connects and brings several different communities together like Cave Springs.

“Kind of one of those little towns that you can come by and go to the coffee shop, swing by the hardware store, and people kind of know each other,” Nikayla Dell said.

Nikayla Dell is the manager at Joy House Coffee Shop which has been located right off highway 112 for five years.

“We get a lot of traffic from the airport, people going in and out, it’s great for us, you know, folks like us. We’re pretty small,” Dell said.

Dave Parker, the public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, says it has big plans for Highway 112.

“It would have four lanes. It would have sidewalk parks on each side. There would be seven roundabouts in that four-mile stretch,” Parker said.

Parker says he believes these changes that ARDOT is developing for Highway 112 will be for the greater good.

“By widening it, it makes it safer. It increases traffic flow. It offers another option. It affords for all the growth up there,” Parker said.

Dell says she is not completely against the improvements, but she thinks these changes could be a double-edged sword.

“It’s hard for people to get in and out of here, just because people are coming so fast. I mean 30 miles an hour doesn’t seem fast until you are dealing with an intersection,” Dell said.

Parker says every voice speaking up about this project is helpful and that is what the input meeting was for.

“Hearing from the people who live there, it’s the best way and we always like to factor that in,” Parker said.