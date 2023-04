TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking for input from the public on a proposed traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 412 and Klenc Road in Tontitown.

The public is encouraged to view the prerecorded presentation and provide written comments up until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Meeting materials are available here.

Questions about the project can be directed to Karla Sims at 501-569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov.