SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Department of Transportation officials tour the state looking for input on how to improve public transit and mobility.

Public transportation administrator Greg Nation toured Springdale on August 15. He says addressing mobility is key to helping people maintain independence as they get older. He also says Northwest Arkansas will be at the forefront of transportation trends.

“I feel that all the transit innovation will take place in this area because of the growth and because of the culture moving into here,” Nation said. “I believe that this is where it’s all going to begin.”

People in the River Valley will have the chance to give input on ARDOT’s latest public transit plans on August 16 at the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Transit on Jenny Lind Road.