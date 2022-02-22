FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming winter storm.

On February 22, crews were out treating state highways around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley with salt brine.

Dave Parker with ARDOT says even though it’s treating the roads as best as possible, drivers should still be on alert just like the last storm a few weeks ago.

“Be prepared again. You don’t want to get caught off guard. It only takes a little bit of ice, a little bit of trouble, and you’re in a bad way. So be smart with this,” said Dave Parker with ARDOT.

Parker says crews will be working 24-hour shifts starting February 23.