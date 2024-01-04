ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the help of thousands of pounds of salt and beet juice, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and counties across the region are getting roads ready for the winter weather ahead.

“We’re ready to go. It’s the first event of the year, and we’re as prepared as we can be,” said Dave Parker, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

He says his team has been preparing since Thursday morning for the winter weather the area could see Friday morning.

“We’re out there putting the salt brine down. We’ll have crews spot-checking the roads, bridges, and overpasses tonight and through Friday morning,” said Parker.

Parker says crews have been through central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas, pretreating interstates and roads with salt. This includes interstates 49, 40, 540, and 112. He says there are around 65,000 cubic yards of salt statewide and 250,000 gallons of beet juice to get the job done.

“Which helps that salt brine lower the temperature, so we’ve got a pretty good arsenal of winter weather tools in our belt,” said Parker.

It’s not just ARDOT handling the roads. Parker says at least 15 or 20 counties are putting down salt brine in preparation for what might be in store. Washington County is taking a different approach.

“What you’ll see is depending on the storm, every storm has its intricacies and nuances. We look for that break in the storm to make sure our efforts are going to be the most efficient,” said Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins.

Instead of prepping roads before the anticipated weather, Deakins says road crews are on standby during and after the storm.

“We are monitoring the weather very closely. We also do that with our Department of Emergency Management. They send us reports so that we can monitor,” said Deakins.

With the extra help on the roads on standby, Deakins asks for drivers to stay alert and be cautious.

“Be cognizant of the fact that there’ll be slow-moving machinery out. Try to give those people plenty of space like you would any other driver to prevent accidents,” said Deakins.

Parker says you should slow down if you see workers on the road.

“Allow a little more distance between your car and our vehicle for your safety and to allow us to do work,” said Parker.

Parker says teams will continue through the night, making sure roads are prepped just in time for the morning drive.