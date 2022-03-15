FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Rising prices at the pump might be pushing Northwest Arkansans to make the switch to hybrid or electric cars.

Will Helton the owner of University Auto and Tire said keeping the car you already have and making sure it’s up-to-date on its maintenance might be the cheaper and easier alternative to save money at the pump.

He said drivers lose a lot of money on gas by not having fully aired up tires or by slacking on their tune ups.

Although, one Tesla driver from Elm Springs said he’s saved tons with his electric car. Ryan Joyner spent a lot of time calculating the cost of the electric car versus the cost for a gas powered car. He said the high price upfront is worth it in the end.

“They are a little bit more expensive, the cars are, and that’s a known thing,” said Helton. “Even with that added expense, if you consider where gas is and where it’s likely heading in the near future, I still feel that it far outweighs the cost of gasoline over the lifetime of the car.”

Helton said there are over 500 registered Tesla’s in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s going to become more and more popular as the infrastructure builds out with charging stations and such, but Tesla’s are an expensive vehicle and that’s not everybody’s cup of tea,” said Helton.

While Joyner may be saving on gas he said there are added costs elsewhere, like the electric vehicle registration fee in Arkansas which is $200 or the pricier parts and repairs.

“There’s a real shortage of certified qualified shops that can handle those types of vehicles and cost a lot of money to have the proper tools to be able to work on it,” said Helton.

Finding a place to charge his electric car has also been an issue for the Joyner, as has finding the 45 minutes to an hour to charge it.

“In this area, there’s not a lot of them, and so when you are going long distances, you have to tell your part to map to a supercharger before you run out of charge,” said Joyner.

Right now, according to chargehub.com, there are a few dozen charging stations in Northwest Arkansas, but only about five dedicated to charging Teslas.