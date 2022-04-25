FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the deadline to register to vote in upcoming elections in the state of Arkansas.

If you aren’t sure about your voter registration status, or you need any additional information, please visit VoterView at this link. You can find dates, registration information, polling place locations and more.

Early voting for the Preferential Primary Election ends on May 9, while several primaries will hold elections on May 24. You can visit KNWA’s home for local election coverage here.