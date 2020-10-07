Are your symptoms a Cold, Flu, Allergies, or COVID-19?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many sicknesses such as a cold, allergies, flu, and COVID-19 share similar symptoms.

Some common signs a person has become sick include sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, runny nose, aches and pains, and an upset stomach in a variety of combinations.

Causes include environmental irritants such as allergens or infections, often from bacteria or viruses.

COVID-19 shares some initial similar symptoms with other common respiratory infections.

Although our understanding of COVID-19 continues to expand, the following chart shows the breakdown of typical symptoms by type of ailment.

