Area sees multiple deadly accidents over weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple deadly wrecks were reported in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley over the weekend.

In Lowell, a multiple vehicle accident injured 3 people and killed one. 22-year-old Keven Sandoval of Springdale died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit head on.

In Sulphur Springs, 43-year-old Cathy Smith was killed after traveling at a high rate of speed and rolling her car over in an embankment on Sibley road.

In the River Valley, 63-year-old William Hanson was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle sometime after leaving the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith.

77-year-old Sherry Miller was killed after her car was hit head on by a truck on Highway 71 in Scott County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers