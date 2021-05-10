Area sees multiple deadly accidents over weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple deadly wrecks were reported in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley over the weekend.

In Lowell, a multiple vehicle accident injured 3 people and killed one. 22-year-old Keven Sandoval of Springdale died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit head on.

In Sulphur Springs, 43-year-old Cathy Smith was killed after traveling at a high rate of speed and rolling her car over in an embankment on Sibley road.

In the River Valley, 63-year-old William Hanson was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle sometime after leaving the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith.

77-year-old Sherry Miller was killed after her car was hit head on by a truck on Highway 71 in Scott County.