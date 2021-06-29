Arisa Health to stop providing staffing to crisis stabilization units

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arisa Health announced through its affiliates Ozark Guidance and Mid-South Health Systems that its agreements with Washington County and Craighead County to provide services at the crisis stabilization units will not be renewed after June 30 and October 31, 2021, respectively.

According to a news release from Arisa Health, the company’s CEO, Dr. Laura Tyler commented on the decision.

“It has been an honor for Ozark Guidance and Mid-South Health Systems to serve as the provider of services for the regional Crisis Stabilization Units in Fayetteville and Jonesboro from their inception nearly 2 years ago. We are incredibly proud of our dedicated staff who have worked hard to help adults in crisis receive appropriate mental health services instead of being incarcerated. Unfortunately, a 60%funding cutproposed by the Department of Human Serviceswould severely limit our ability to deliver a program that meets our quality and safety standards. We have strong working relationships with local law enforcement agencies and will continueto work with these importantpartners to help avoid arrest and incarceration for people suffering a mental health crisis. We regret that we will no longer be able to participate in the Crisis Stabilization Unit, but Ozark Guidanceand Mid-South Health have for many years provided crucial crisis related services and will continue to do so in the future.” Arisa Health CEO Dr. Laura Tyler

Arisa Health provides staff and specialist to its four affiliate community mental health centers across Arkansas, according to the release.