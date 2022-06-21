MARION, Ark.– A man is on the run after police say he robbed a bank in Marion, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Regions Bank on Block Street around 1:13 p.m.

According to Marion Police, video footage from inside the bank shows the suspect demanding money from the teller, putting it in a duffle bag, and leaving the scene on foot.

Witnesses said the robber ran towards the area of Walnut Street and Manor Street. Investigators say detectives reviewed surveillance cameras which showed the robber getting into a blue tractor-trailer on Manor Street.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on East I-55 Service Road.

Police say the suspect wore a black hoodie, black pants, a gray face mask, white gloves, and brown work boots.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, call the Marion Police Department-Criminal Investigation Division at (870)-739-2101 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870)-732-4444.