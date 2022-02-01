LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation (ABHOF), in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, is awarding grants to programs that benefit African American or other underserved populations in Arkansas.

Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Grants that reduce the impact of COVID on these areas will also be considered.

“….There are many nonprofits working tirelessly in communities throughout Arkansas to improve the quality of life for its citizens,” said Charles Stewart, ABHOF Chair. “This grant program allows us to make our state a better place to live for these communities.”

Since 2004, ABHOF has granted more than $667,000 to nonprofits across the state, with total community investments exceeding one million dollars.

Projects supported through this grant program range from support for temporary emergency shelter for families temporarily displaced to support for the first Arkansas Racial Equity Summit at UCA.

“Our long-standing partnership with Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation helps provide a support system for Arkansas nonprofits working to create positive change for underserved populations,” said Heather Larkin, President and CEO of the Community Foundation.

Grants will typically range from $1,000 to $2,500 but may approach $5,000 in special circumstances.

Priority consideration for grants are as follows:

Requests that show multiple sponsoring agencies/organizations

Requests that include evidence of local financial support (including, but not limited to, in-kind support)

Requests that demonstrate collaborative ventures among organizations within the community

Requests that have promise for sustainability beyond the period of the grant

Requests that show an innovative approach to community challenges

Only 501(c)(3) nonprogit organizations, hospitals, public schools and government agencies are eligible to apply now through April 1, 2022.

To apply for the grants, click here.