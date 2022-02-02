Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas National Guard will be out helping during the storm.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has positioned 8 National Guard teams around the state.

They will be used similarly to how they were last February, like with helping stranded drivers on the road.

Lt. Col. William Phillips, State Public Affairs Officer for the Arkansas National guard says work like this is what the guard trains for.

“This is the best part of our job. Being able to take our wartime training and apply it to helping our neighbors. So, everyone of those individuals that’s going to be working in the River Valley. So, it’s really gratifying for our soldiers and our airmen, when they’re able to see and help their neighbors,” said Lt. Col. Phillips.

He also said that each group will work until conditions improve, or until they’re no longer needed.