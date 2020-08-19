Ark. Public Policy panel release report on redistricting, gerrymandering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Citizens First Congress (CFC) will release a report on Arkansas’s redistricting process this week.

The report explains how redistricting occurs under current law, highlights some challenges that arise from that process, and considers reforms being implemented in other states to improve the process.

It was written by Dr. Christopher Housenick, Ph.D., and Dr. Patrick Hagge, Ph.D.

Redistricting is critical to our democracy and we want to make sure that Arkansans understand the process, why it’s important to them, and how they can impact it. Arkansas’s redistricting process creates some challenges where politicians can manipulate district lines to reduce competition and disenfranchise voters, but many states are implementing reforms we can learn from to make the process more fair and transparent. Panel Executive Director Bill Kopsky

You can read the entire report below.