Arkansans ages 70+, school staff will be eligible for vaccine on January 18, governor says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is prepared to move into two categories of Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout plan, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, January 18, Arkansans ages 70 and older and K-12 school staff/daycare staff, as well as those in higher education, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to continue to increase as fast as we can getting these doses into the arms of Arkansans and the time same time be able to manage the limited supply we are given,” Hutchinson said Tuesday during his weekly virus update.

Arkansas has so far received 227,500 doses of the vaccine, and it has given 89,449 — a rate of 39.3 percent.

To learn which pharmacy near you is distributing the vaccine, visit health.arkansas.gov for more information.

