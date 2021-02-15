Arkansans asked to lower thermostats, conserve natural gas amid cold snap

A thermometer shows a reading of 3.5-4 degrees celsius taken from the ice cold water at Highgate Men’s Bathing Pond, in north London on December 12, 2017, at sunrise on a freezing winter morning. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Utilities companies are asking Arkansans to conserve the amount of natural gas consumed during the current winter weather event by lowering their thermostats and taking other energy-saving efforts, according to a release from Arkansas Division of Emergency Management on Monday.

Additional demands on energy sources due to the extremely cold could cause “disruptions to customers in affected areas,” the release states.

“Utilities are asking their customers for help in conserving the available natural gas supply during this winter weather event,” said Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) Director A.J. Gary. “Natural gas continues to be a reliable source of energy for Arkansans, however these are unusual circumstances and the call for conservation this week is one that will help the utilities while they work to keep wellheads functioning.”

According to ADEM officials, you can reduce consumption of natural gas by lowering your thermostat at night.

Thermostat settings are recommended to be set between 60-65 degrees during the day when at home – and by lowering the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when away from home. Consumers can also lower the temperature of hot water heaters as well as limit the consumption of hot water. During daylight hours, consumers are encouraged to open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat. Arkansans can also reduce their energy footprint within their homes by reducing the number of rooms they use during prolonged cold weather events. Select several rooms to use during winter weather events and close doors to rooms that are not being used in an effort to reduce heating efforts to other parts of the home. It’s a good idea to have a few extra layers of clothing, blankets, water and other preparedness items readily available in the rooms where household members will spend time. Arkansas Department of Emergency Management release

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

Officials say taking steps now to reduce the strain on energy sources will help the state prepare for the next round of winter weather.