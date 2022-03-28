FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From activating “god mode” in Doom to unlocking Zelda’s “Second Quest” in The Legend of Zelda, many Americans have used at least one cheat code when playing their favorite online games.

A recent study found that Arkansans cheat at Grand Theft Auto 5 more than any other videogame. That game was the #1 title for cheating in 14 states. Fortnite checked in second, with Valheim in third.

The report notes that the search term “GTA 5 cheats” has a monthly volume of 246,000. 46% of respondents in the survey said that using a cheat code isn’t really cheating, because codes are created by developers to help with testing.

The complete survey results are available here.