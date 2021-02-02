Arkansans eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – More than 60,000 Arkansans are now eligible for the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Sec. of Commerce Mike Preston said since the PUA system has been updated, more than 14,000 people have gotten their payments.

He said the new ID verification is helping speed up the process and weed out fraudulent claims.

Because of a new bill passed by Congress, the Continued Assistance Act is causing confusion. Preston said it is important to clarify who should file.

“It added additional weeks to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment compensation, so there’s additional weeks you’ll need to go back and verify and utilize those weeks and exhaust that fully before you’re able to move to PUA,” Preston said.

Call 844-908-2178 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with any questions or visit the PUA Arkansas website.