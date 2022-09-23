CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS marked the first official day of fall with an open call for holiday recipes, stories and traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation of Arkansans.

According to a press release, this collection will be used to create the broadcast special “Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions.”

“Whether you are sharing your great-grandmother’s Thanksgiving recipes, your family’s Diwali celebrations or your Razorback tailgating rituals, we want to hear from you,” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said. “This production is truly intended to uncover and shine a light on the culture and heritage of Arkansans from all walks of life.”

Other holidays and rituals that may be featured in “Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions” include, but are not limited to: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, the Fourth of July, Halloween, the first day of school, Easter, Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Veterans Day, community festivals, parades and more.

“Join your friends and neighbors in sharing your traditions – in a written story, with a photo or with a video – whatever way you think best conveys the spirit of your submission,” Betley added. Anyone interested in submitting a holiday tradition should visit myarpbs.org/celebratingarkansas, complete the form and include photos, videos or written stories.

Submissions will then be considered for use in the upcoming broadcast special, on social media and in printed materials, such as cookbooks. Everyone who submits a holiday tradition will receive a thank you gift from Arkansas PBS.