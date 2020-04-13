Arkansas expected to reach COVID-19 peak in next couple weeks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans still have some time to go before we are expected to hit the peak of COVID-19 spread.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said data he’s been given shows we have not reached the peak in terms of projections or where we see the trend line going.

As you flatten the number of COVID-19 cases he said you reduce the increase which then extends the peak time period, which is the objective.

Originally the University of Washington estimated Arkansas would hit its peak on April 24. Now it has changed that date to April 29 because Hutchinson said we are flattening the curve and must continue to do so.

“It’s not a time to decrease our intensity on social distancing, on avoiding gatherings of more than 10 and also on wearing face masks when you can not properly social distance,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he hopes the peak comes sooner rather than later.