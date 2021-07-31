Arkansans facing eviction as federal moratorium is set to expire Saturday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas could see a lot of evictions during the next few months after the federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday.

Walker Hawkins, staff attorney at Center for Arkansas Legal Services, said he is concerned many renters will be left without a home.

“We’re unfortunately thinking we’re going to see come August 1, we’re going to have sort of like a wave of eviction filings,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins has seen many renters fearful of the moratorium expiration first hand.

“All my clients in my housing group, all of them when they call are worried about eviction,” Hawkins said. “They’ve gotten a notice on their door or handed to them that says you need to pay or get out and a lot of them don’t have somewhere to go.”

However, Hawkins said rental assistance is still available in Arkansas. He encourages anyone who is behind on rent to seek out help. Washington and Benton counties both offer rental assistance programs. If you live in a different county, you can find assistance through the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The eviction moratorium has been in place since September 2020 to help renters during the pandemic.