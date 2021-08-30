Arkansans heading across the country to help with natural disasters

The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, as the fire pushes east prompting evacuation orders all the way to Echo Summit. The Caldor Fire, the nation’s top priority for firefighting resources, grew to more than 213 square miles (551 square kilometers) southwest of Lake Tahoe but containment remained at 12%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — As natural disasters continue to strike across the country, people in Arkansas and Missouri are stepping up to help through the Red Cross.

The Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has people deployed to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida, to California for the wildfires and to the East Coast after Tropical Storm Henri.

Julio Arroyo is a Huntsville native studying emergency management at Arkansas Tech University.

He is volunteering at a rescue shelter at the Caldor Fire in Sacramento, California. Three other Northwest Arkansans have deployed across the country to natural disasters, along with 30 people from Missouri.

Arroyo said he enjoys helping the people who are going through hard times.

“I’m talking to the clients, making sure everything is ok, seeing what they need, say clothing or food wise, trying to alleviate what they are going through because this is a very stressful time for them, very emotional,” he said.

The Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying four emergency response vehicles to Louisiana on Monday. The vehicles are needed to transport and deliver food and emergency supplies to communities following the impact of the hurricane. A crew of two volunteers will travel in each vehicle.

The Red Cross also is sending 10 responders, with more leaving this week.

“We are heading into peak disaster season with tornados and fires and hurricanes happening across the nation,” said John Brimley from The Red Cross. “So anyone who can donate time or money please go to our website.”

