NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The cleanup efforts continue along the east coast following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. A member of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance calls the damage to parts of Florida a “complete devastation” as teams continue working to make sure everyone is safe and has the resources they need.

Raffy Morales has been on the front lines with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance since Thursday, helping Floridians who were hit by Hurricane Ian.

“You’ll look down the street that used to be a neighborhood, and it’s completely pushed to the other side of the street,” said Morales.

His team has spent time working in Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Pine Island. Morales said they’ve mostly been doing work on roofs and getting trees out of the way.

“We’ve had to cut our way through a couple of roads so that we can access homeowners and to make sure that everybody was okay. We’ve been doing everything from dropping off supplies to bringing them food,” said Morales.

Morales said the best way to help is through financial donations to Sheep Dog. According to Morales, fuel is also a hot commodity. Fuel lines are four to five hours long. If the teams run out of fuel, there’s nothing the teams can do.

There are 11 team members in Morales’ group. So far, they have worked to fix 22 houses. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance also partnered with Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral. Large donations of baby food, diapers, water and chainsaws are kept there. With the help of donations, the group has assisted approximately 2,000 people.

The Southwestern Electric Power Company has 300 personnel deployed, helping restore power lines. They are mostly replacing poles, restringing wire and replacing faulty equipment. SWEPCO spokesperson Michelle Marcotte said the linemen on the ground are doing extensive work.

“A line worker is working about 16 hours a day, they get a few hours of sleep, about 8 hours and then they get back up and go back out there,” said Marcotte.

Morales expects recovery efforts to continue for the next few months. Surrounded by devastation, Morales said he’s grateful to have the opportunity to help so many.

You can find out how to assist Sheep Dog Impact Assistance here.