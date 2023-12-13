LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansans performed with the best on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Despite strong performances all season, Mac Royals and Grant Bias did not secure a spot in the final five this season.

The top nine contestants sang fan-picked songs Monday night, with Royals performing “Love T.K.O” and Bias singing “Bless the Broken Road.”

Neither secured a spot in the first four Tuesday night, going on to perform for the final Instant Save, though Jacquie Roar of Team Reba would end up winning it.

Royals, who is from Wrightsville, said he began his R&B career at the age of 17 when his father opened a speakeasy lounge. Bias said he grew up in Pine Bluff and performed in the White Hall High School choir.

Viewers can tune into the finals of “The Voice” next Monday at 7 p.m. on KNWA.