FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — FinanceBuzz analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Census Bureau, and more to see which states spend the highest and lowest percentage of their monthly income on gas.

According to the report, Arkansans shell out the fourth-highest percentage of their income at the pump. Only Alabama, Wyoming and Mississippi checked in higher on the list.

The report notes that car drivers in The Natural State pay 4.7% of their income, while truck and SUV drivers are hit even harder at 6.54%.

The District of Columbia, New York, and Alaska had the lowest percentages.

The complete results of the report are available here.