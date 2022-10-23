LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans gathered Saturday at the state capitol steps, rallying to fight for equal access to period products.

Organizers of Arkansas Period Action Day said the average menstruator will spend an average of $11-thousand-dollars in their lifetime on period products, and 1-in-4 struggled to afford products in the last year due to a lack of income.

Katie Clark of the Arkansas Period Poverty Project said they are looking ahead to the legislative session in January.

“We are working on getting two pieces of legislation,” Clark said. “One to end the tampon tax with Representative Aaron Pilkington and one to get period products in schools with Representative Denise Ennet.”

This is the 2nd annual Arkansas Period Action Day.

Currently, 22 states in the U.S., including Arkansas still have a sales tax on period products.