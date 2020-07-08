Arkansans want Hutchinson to take regional approach to lift restrictions

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The majority of Arkansans want the governor to take a regional approach to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

The state recently completed a survey of 600 people on topics related to COVID-19.

The demographics of people surveyed reflect 2019 Census estimates.

A total of 55% of people said they wanted to see the state take a regional approach to health directives and closings.

A total of 35% support a statewide approach and the rest said both, other or don’t know.

On the topic of school, 59% of parents said they will likely send their kids back to school.

32% said they were unlikely to send them back.

9% said don’t know or refused to answer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers