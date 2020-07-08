Arkansans want Hutchinson to take regional approach to lift restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The majority of Arkansans want the governor to take a regional approach to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

The state recently completed a survey of 600 people on topics related to COVID-19.

The demographics of people surveyed reflect 2019 Census estimates.

A total of 55% of people said they wanted to see the state take a regional approach to health directives and closings.

A total of 35% support a statewide approach and the rest said both, other or don’t know.

On the topic of school, 59% of parents said they will likely send their kids back to school.

32% said they were unlikely to send them back.

9% said don’t know or refused to answer.